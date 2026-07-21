Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies, Pirates vs. Yankees, MLB on Tuesday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit to trade on MLB games like Dodgers vs. Phillies and Pirates vs. Yankees on Tuesday. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Dodgers vs. Phillies trading preview



Los Angeles visits Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m. ET in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the Phillies entering as the home favorite at 56-45 on the season against the Dodgers at 63-38. Philadelphia is priced at $0.54 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market, while Los Angeles is at $0.47 per share. SportsLine's model carries a moderate lean on Los Angeles in the game-winner market, projecting the Dodgers to score 5.2 runs to Philadelphia's 4.4 despite Los Angeles entering as the underdog. Philadelphia is 7-3 in its last 10 home games against the Dodgers, while Los Angeles is 9-4 in its last 13 road games this season. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Pirates vs. Yankees trading preview

Pittsburgh visits New York at 7:05 p.m. ET in New York, New York, with the Yankees priced at $0.56 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market and Pittsburgh at $0.45 per share. New York is 56-44 on the season and hosts Pittsburgh, who enter at 52-49. The SportsLine model carries a moderate lean on Pittsburgh in the game-winner market, projecting the Pirates to score 4.9 runs to New York's 4.7 in a game where Polymarket has the Yankees as the clear favorite. New York is 3-9 in its last 12 games at home, and the total has gone over in New York's last six home games against Pittsburgh. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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