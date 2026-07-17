Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for Dodgers vs. Yankees, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Friday, you can trade on a number of MLB games, including Yankees vs. Dodgers and White Sox vs. Blue Jays. You can also trade on Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. Trade on MLB and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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Dodgers vs. Yankees

SportsLine's Matt Snyder is backing New York to win Friday's 7:05 p.m. ET game in New York, pointing to Roki Sasaki on the mound for Los Angeles as the primary reason to take the Yankees in the game winner market. Sasaki has posted an 8.61 ERA over his last five starts and is prone to walks and home runs, and Snyder is also expecting a big second half from Gerrit Cole, who takes the mound for New York. The Yankees enter Friday on a four-game winning streak at 54-42, while the Dodgers lead the majors at 61-36. Trade on the MLB here with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

White Sox vs. Blue Jays

The White Sox visit the Blue Jays at 7:15 p.m. ET in Toronto, Ontario, and the CBS Sports and SportsLine model gives Chicago a moderate lean to win despite the Blue Jays entering as the consensus favorite. The model projects the White Sox to outscore Toronto 5.5 to 5.2, a gap that represents a meaningful divergence from how the consensus market prices the matchup. Chicago enters at 50-45 on the season, while Toronto sits at 45-51. Trade on the MLB here with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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