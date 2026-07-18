Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for England vs. France, World Cup third-place match on Saturday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit to trade on France vs. England in Saturday's World Cup third-place game. France is priced at $0.53 per share on Polymarket to win the third-place game at 5 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens, Florida, with England at $0.25 per share and a draw at $0.24 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

France vs. England trading preview



France arrives at Saturday's World Cup third-place game at $0.53 per share on Polymarket's winner market at 5 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens, Florida, with England at $0.25 per share and a draw at $0.24 per share. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas has backed France in the matchup, pointing to England's midfield availability as a concern after their semifinal exit and citing Kylian Mbappe's ongoing pursuit of the Golden Boot as a source of continued attacking focus for Les Bleus. France went 6-1 through the tournament before being eliminated in the semifinal, while England posted a 4-1 record. Trade on the World Cup here with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Giants vs. Mariners trading preview

The Giants visit the Mariners at 7:08 p.m. ET on Saturday in Seattle, Washington, and the Giants vs. Mariners game winner is available on the Polymarket app. Logan Webb starts for San Francisco at 5-7 with a 3.86 ERA on the season, while Bryan Woo takes the mound for Seattle at 7-6 with a 4.23 ERA. The Giants are 41-55 on the season and the Mariners sit at 48-49. Luis Arraez leads San Francisco at .330 on the year and Randy Arozarena is hitting .286 for Seattle. Trade on the MLB here with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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