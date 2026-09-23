The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. It's Wednesday, but it's never too late to look ahead to Thursday Night Football, when the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. For those looking to trade tonight, the Brewers and Phillies play at Citizens Bank Park with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET. Milwaukee trades at $0.53 per share on Polymarket to win, with the Phillies at $0.47 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Green Bay is 1-1 and trades at $0.73 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta, which is 0-2 and trades at $0.30 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Tuesday NFL and college football predictions

Falcons vs. Packers predictions

Atlanta arrives 0-2 after a 34-3 home loss to Carolina and a 13-20 defeat at Pittsburgh, and help is on the way for the Falcons. Michael Penix Jr. is expected back for the Falcons, and Tua Tagovailoa was also a full participant at practice on Tuesday. Other injuries for the Falcons include cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin) and tackle Jawaan Taylor (ribs) are both questionable, and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is suspended. The 0-2 Falcons are trading at just $0.29 per share to win over the Packers. Trade on Falcons vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina predictions

The Chanticleers will try to snap a two-game skid at home this Thursday night. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 in Ryan Beard's first season as head coach. The good news for Coastal Carolina is it has no players listed on this week's injury report. Liberty crushed Ball State 51-15 and edged Gardner-Webb 24-23 before a 13-20 road loss at James Madison. Liberty at Coastal Carolina, a Week 4 matchup at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina trades at $0.43 per share on Polymarket, with Liberty at $0.56 per share. Trade on Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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