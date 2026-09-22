The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. It's Tuesday, but it's never too late to look ahead of Thursday Night Football, when the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. For those looking to trade tonight, the Yankees and Rays play the second game of a Tuesday doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. ET. New York trades at $0.555 per share on Polymarket to win Game 2, with Tampa Bay at $0.445 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Green Bay is 1-1 and trades at $0.735 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta, who is 0-2 and trades at $0.265 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Tuesday NFL and college football predictions

Falcons vs. Packers predictions

Atlanta arrives 0-2 after a 34-3 home loss to Carolina and a 13-20 defeat at Pittsburgh, and the injury report only adds to the difficulty, starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is inactive with a knee injury, cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin) and tackle Jawaan Taylor (ribs) are both questionable, and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is suspended. The 0-2 Falcons are trading at just $0.265 per share to win over the Packers. Trade on Falcons vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina predictions

Coastal Carolina is 1-2 in Ryan Beard's first season as head coach and has no players listed on this week's injury report, as the Chanticleers try to snap a two-game skid at home in Conway. Liberty crushed Ball State 51-15 and edged Gardner-Webb 24-23 before a 13-20 road loss at James Madison. Liberty at Coastal Carolina, a Week 4 matchup at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina trades at $0.435 per share on Polymarket, with Liberty at $0.565 per share. Trade on Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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