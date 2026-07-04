Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for 2026 World Cup, Colombia vs. Ghana on Friday

Friday's 2026 World Cup Round of 32 slate concludes with Ghana vs. Colombia, and the newest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives you a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Earlier today, Argentina advanced in extra time against Cabo Verde, while Egypt advanced on penalty kicks against Australia. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

Polymarket prediction markets to target on Friday

Colombia vs. Ghana

Colombia and Ghana close Friday's Round of 32 in Kansas City, Missouri, at 9:30 p.m. ET. Colombia enter the knockout stage with one of the most technically refined midfield and attacking combinations in the field, and James Rodriguez, whose ability to dictate tempo and find pockets between the lines gives Colombia a playmaking presence that few teams at this level can neutralize, remains central to how this squad builds its attack from the center of the pitch.

Ghana bring Mohammed Kudus, who has the individual quality to change a knockout-round game with a single moment, and their counter-attacking structure allows them to stay dangerous even when they concede possession for extended stretches. Colombia's recent form and depth make them the clear Polymarket favorite, but Ghana's transition threat ensures this match carries genuine risk. Polymarket has Colombia at $0.68 per share to win in regulation, a tie at $0.22, and Ghana at $0.11. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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