Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for LeBron James next team prediction after Heat YouTube post

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. A scheduling error on the Miami Heat's official YouTube channel, which briefly showed what appeared to be an introductory press conference for LeBron James set for July 27 before it was removed, sent the Heat to the top of Polymarket's next-team market at $0.51 per share. Cleveland is $0.29 per share, Golden State is $0.16, Philadelphia is $0.10, and Minnesota is $0.03 as James finalizes a decision. Trade on where LeBron signs next with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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LeBron James next team predictions



Miami Heat ($0.51)

That YouTube post for what appeared to be an introductory press conference scheduled for July 27 that was spotted before it was quietly removed triggered a wave of buying on prediction markets in Miami's favor on Polymarket. A team spokesperson characterized it as a scheduling error, but the market has not moved significantly off $0.51 since. The arrival of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been officially welcomed into the franchise, is the other force keeping Miami at the top of this market. No team in the Eastern Conference can currently put a frontcourt of James, Giannis and Bam Adebayo on the floor, and for prediction market traders, that combination makes Miami the clearest path to a title in the East. Trade on LeBron's next team here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Cleveland Cavaliers ($0.29)

Cleveland has not generated the market-moving signals that Miami produced last week, but $0.29 per share reflects something more enduring than a leaked channel post. The Cavaliers are a franchise LeBron left twice, with the second return producing a championship that remains the defining moment in Cleveland sports history. The roster he would join now is completely different than the one he had in 2018, as the Cavs have built winning records over the last two seasons without needing James at the center of the offense. For traders pricing a return, that context matters: a third stint would not require a rebuild, only James stepping into a contending environment where his arrival would be an addition rather than foundation. Trade on LeBron's next team here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Golden State Warriors ($0.16)

Golden State's price at $0.16 represents an argument built almost entirely on what a Stephen Curry and LeBron James partnership would mean for basketball history. Two players who defined competing dynasties for a decade sharing a roster has undeniable appeal, and Draymond Green's decision to decline his player option gave the Warriors the financial flexibility actually to pursue that scenario. What is working against Golden State is location. James has been consistently linked to Eastern Conference destinations, and the Warriors operate out of San Francisco. The Warriors remain alive in this market but appear to be waiting for James to publicly reconsider a geographic preference that has not wavered throughout the free agency process. Trade on LeBron's next team here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Philadelphia 76ers ($0.10)

Philadelphia entered this conversation later than the other three teams, and $0.10 per share reflects how recently the roster calculus shifted in the 76ers' favor. The acquisition of Jaylen Brown changed the picture. Rather than asking James to lead a team still being constructed, Philadelphia would be offering him a roster with Brown, Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe and Joel Embiid already in place. That is the kind of situation James has said he is looking for at this point in his career, a team capable of contending on its own that would benefit from his presence rather than depend on it. Whether traders move Philadelphia meaningfully above $0.10 will likely depend on credible reporting connecting James to the franchise in the days ahead. Trade on LeBron's next team here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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