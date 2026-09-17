The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday Night Football when Detroit visits Buffalo at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bills to win by more than 5.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Detroit trades at $0.33 per share on Polymarket to beat Buffalo. Thursday's college football slate also sends Syracuse to Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. ET, where Pittsburgh, off to a 2-0 start, is trading at $0.79 per share to beat Syracuse, which enters 0-2 after a 21-18 loss to Cal. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Thursday trading preview

Lions vs. Bills predictions

Detroit and Buffalo will kick off Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at New Highmark Stadium, with both teams carrying 1-0 records into Week 2. Detroit needed overtime to get past New Orleans 31-30 last week, while Buffalo opened its season with a win of its own. Buffalo is trading at $0.67 per share on Polymarket to beat Detroit, who trades at $0.33 per share. Josh Allen threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. The two teams combining for more than 52.5 points trades at $0.525 per share, while fewer than 52.5 points trades at $0.475 per share. Trade on Lions vs. Bills here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh predictions

Syracuse and Pittsburgh kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium, with the two programs headed in different directions early this season. Pittsburgh is 2-0, while Syracuse enters 1-1 after a 21-18 loss to Cal last week. Pittsburgh is trading at $0.785 per share on Polymarket to beat Syracuse, who trades at $0.215 per share. The two teams combining for fewer than 59.5 points is trading at $0.72 per share, with more than 59.5 points trading at $0.28 per share. Trade on Pittsburgh here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

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