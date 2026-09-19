The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. LSU makes its first trip back to Oxford under coach Lane Kiffin, who spent six seasons building Ole Miss into a national contender before leaving for LSU. Polymarket prices LSU at $0.58 per share to win, with Ole Miss trading at $0.42 per share. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was both questionable and doubtful earlier this week, is off the availability report. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday trading preview

LSU vs. Ole Miss predictions

LSU is 2-0 and Ole Miss is 2-0 entering Saturday's SEC opener in Oxford. This game carries extra weight as coach Lane Kiffin returns to the city where he spent six seasons rebuilding the Rebels into a national contender before taking the LSU job this offseason. It's also the first top 10 meeting between the two programs since 1962. Polymarket prices LSU at $0.58 per share to win, with Ole Miss trading at $0.42 per share. Trade on Ole Miss vs. LSU here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina predictions

Mississippi State is 2-0, having beaten Minnesota 38-13 on the road and Louisiana-Monroe 62-13 in its opener. South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is listed with an undisclosed injury this week. Polymarket prices South Carolina at $0.62 per share to win, with Mississippi State trading at $0.38 per share. Trade on Week 3 college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Purdue vs. UCLA predictions

Purdue is 1-1, coming off a 38-36 double overtime loss to Wake Forest after an opening win over Indiana State. UCLA is 2-0 to start the year. Polymarket prices UCLA at $0.86 per share to win, with Purdue trading at $0.15 per share. Trade on Week 3 college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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