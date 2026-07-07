Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for Messi, Argentina-Egypt, Colombia-Switzerland, World Cup

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit for Tuesday's World Cup knockout round matches, Argentina vs. Egypt at Noon ET and Colombia vs. Switzerland at 4 p.m. ET. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Lionel Messi and Argentina are the most heavily traded team in Tuesday's World Cup Round of 16, and Argentina is priced at $0.73 per share to win in regulation and $0.86 per share to advance to the quarterfinals. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Argentina vs. Egypt Polymarket trading preview

Polymarket's three-way regulation market on Argentina vs. Egypt prices Argentina at $0.73 per share to win in regulation, a draw at $0.20, and Egypt at $0.09. Argentina's $0.86 per share to advance captures the full knockout-round probability including any path through extra time and penalties, and the 13-cent gap between the regulation win price and the advance price reflects the real possibility that this match reaches 90 minutes tied before Argentina finds a winner. The defending champions have gone 4-0 across all their tournament markets on Polymarket, and Messi's continued presence in the lineup reinforces the market's confidence in an Argentina side that has not conceded a lead at any point in this World Cup.

Egypt enter at $0.09 per share to win in regulation and 1-0 on the Polymarket match market in their last four, representing the longest odds on Tuesday's slate. The match kicks off at noon ET in Atlanta, Georgia. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Colombia vs. Switzerland Polymarket trading preview

Colombia enter Tuesday's Round of 16 match as the Polymarket favorite at $0.42 per share to win in regulation and $0.64 per share to advance, with $1.7 million in trading volume already accumulated. The Polymarket regulation market for Colombia vs. Switzerland is the most closely contested match Tuesday's slate. Colombia have gone 3-0 across their tournament Polymarket markets and enter Vancouver as the slight favorite, but the market's tight distribution signals that traders expect a competitive match rather than a comfortable Colombian victory.

Switzerland arrive at $0.27 per share to win in regulation. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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