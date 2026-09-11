The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Friday's college football slate. Rutgers visits Boston College tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium. Missouri is trading at $0.665 per share on Polymarket to beat Kansas at 8 p.m. ET in the revived Border War. Trade on college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Kansas trades at $0.335 per share on Polymarket to beat Missouri, and Boston College trades at $0.595 per share to beat Rutgers, who trades at $0.405 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Friday college football trading preview

Missouri vs. Kansas predictions

Missouri opened its season by routing Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14, and Kansas cruised past Long Island 51-6 in its own opener, but both sides enter Friday's Border War banged up. Missouri will be without running back Malae Fonoti, who is dealing with a knee injury, and receiver Jabari Brady is also questionable with a knee issue heading into the trip to Lawrence. Kansas has its own concern at tight end, where Gavin Hoffman is working through a leg injury, and the Jayhawks are also managing undisclosed injuries at running back behind starter Yasin Willis. Missouri is trading at $0.665 per share on Polymarket to beat Kansas, who trades at $0.335 per share. Trade on Missouri vs Kansas here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Rutgers vs. Boston College

Rutgers travels to Chestnut Hill with receiver Famah Toure questionable after a knee injury, a real blow after Rutgers fell 37-21 to UMass in its opener. Boston College, which dropped its own opener 34-15 to Cincinnati, has its own hole to fill at tight end, where Kaelan Chudzinski is out with an Achilles injury, and the Eagles are also monitoring two receivers who did not practice all week. Boston College is trading at $0.595 per share on Polymarket to beat Rutgers, who trades at $0.405 per share. Trade on Rutgers vs. Boston College here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

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