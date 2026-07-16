Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for Open Championship, World Cup, Mets vs. Phillies on Thursday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Thursday marks Round 1 of the Open Championship in England, along with Mets vs. Phillies in a standalone MLB game. You can also trade on Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. Trade on MLB and golf here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Scottie Scheffler enters the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, as the $0.12 per share favorite at Polymarket. Rory McIlroy is $0.08 per share as the second choice to claim the Claret Jug. In the first game back from the MLB All-Star, the Phillies ($0.55) will face off against the Mets at 7:10 ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

The Open Championship



Scheffler arrives at Royal Birkdale as the defending Open champion and the world No. 1, giving him the dual status that makes his $0.12 per share winner price on Polymarket the clear leader heading into Thursday's opening round. McIlroy at $0.08 per share reflects the market's respect for a player who has won four major championships and consistently performed at links venues across his career. Tommy Fleetwood is priced at $0.063 per share to win, while Matt Fitzpatrick comes in at $0.058, Jon Rahm at $0.043 per share, and Chris Gotterup and Viktor Hovland each at $0.032 per share. Trade on The Open Championship here with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Mets vs. Phillies

The Phillies and Mets open a three-game series at 7:10 p.m. ET on Thursday. Mets vs. Phillies game markets are available on the Polymarket U.S. app, with the Phillies priced at $ 0.55 per share to win. Philadelphia is 54-43 on the season, while the Mets arrive at 40-57. Aaron Nola starts for the Phillies against Christian Scott for New York. The Mets are 2-8 in their last 10 games against Philadelphia. Trade on Mets vs. Phillies and the Open Championship here with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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