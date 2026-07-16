Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for Open Championship, World Cup, Phillies vs. Mets on Thursday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Friday marks Round 2 of the Open Championship in England, while Mets vs. Phillies in a standalone MLB game on Thursday night. You can also trade on Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. Trade on MLB and golf here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Scottie Scheffler enters the second round of the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, as the $0.14 per share favorite at Polymarket. In the first game back from the MLB All-Star, the Phillies ($0.55) will face off against the Mets at 7:10 ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Mets vs. Phillies

The Phillies and Mets open a three-game series at 7:10 p.m. ET on Thursday. Mets vs. Phillies game markets are available on the Polymarket U.S. app, with the Phillies priced at $0.55 per share to win. Philadelphia is 54-43 on the season, while the Mets arrive at 40-57. Aaron Nola starts for the Phillies against Christian Scott for New York. The Mets are 2-8 in their last 10 games against Philadelphia. Trade on Mets vs. Phillies and the Open Championship here with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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