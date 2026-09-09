The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for tonight's 2026 NFL Kickoff Game. The Patriots will face the Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday in a Super Bowl LX rematch. New England is trading at $0.39 per share on Polymarket to beat Seattle, which is $0.62. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Los Angeles trades at $0.65 per share on Polymarket to beat San Francisco, who trades at $0.36 per share, and Seattle trades at $0.62 per share to beat New England, who trades at $0.39 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Wednesday NFL season-opener trading preview

Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions

Seattle enters as the team traders favor, backed by an elite defense, continuity under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, and a home crowd that figures to test quarterback Drake Maye in his first regular-season start without preseason reps. New England has added weapons for Maye, including receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Dobbs, and is entering Mike Vrabel's second season. Seattle is trading at $0.62 per share on Polymarket to beat New England, which is $0.39 per share. New Patriot AJ Brown is $0.36 for an anytime touchdown, while Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is $0.40. Trade on Seahawks here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

49ers vs. Rams predictions

San Francisco opens the season working through a banged-up injury report, with linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) questionable and defensive tackle Alfred Collins (knee) out, plus receiver Christian Kirk on injured reserve with a calf injury. Guard Dominick Puni was cleared off the injury report entirely after a concussion scare, and tight end George Kittle, working back from his own Achilles issue, has been practicing and could play in the opener. Los Angeles is trading at $0.65 per share on Polymarket to beat San Francisco, who trades at $0.36 per share. Trade on Los Angeles here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.