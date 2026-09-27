The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit ahead of tonight's Sunday Night Football matchup. The Rams travel to Denver for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Rams trade at $0.555 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, with Denver at $0.445 per share at home. Fewer than 45.5 points trading at $0.545 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rams vs. Broncos predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Matthew Stafford has completed enough throws to rack up 482 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, highlighted by a 22 of 31, 327 yard, four touchdown outing in the Rams' Week 2 win over the Giants.

Denver's Bo Nix has been steadier but less explosive, throwing for 419 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions across his first two starts, including a rough Week 1 outing against Kansas City.

Both offenses will be tested by fronts that have set the tone early this season, and on the Los Angeles side, that defensive standard still traces back to Aaron Donald, whose run as the Rams' interior force through 2023 remains the bar every current lineman on this roster gets measured against.

The Rams trade at $0.555 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, with Denver at $0.445 per share at home. More than 45.5 combined points trades at $0.455 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 45.5 trading at $0.545 per share, suggesting the market leans toward a lower scoring game than the moneyline alone implies, a number that lines up with Nix's slower start to the year. Trade on Rams vs. Broncos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.