The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday's slate includes 49ers vs. Rams in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Australia. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for 49ers at Rams, which kicks off at 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, with the Rams trading at $0.65 per share to win outright and less than 48.5 combined points trading at $0.53 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday

49ers vs. Rams, less than 48.5 combined points ($0.53 per share) 49ers vs. Rams, LA Rams to win ($0.65 per share)



49ers vs. Rams total predictions

SportsLine NFL analyst David Bearman said, "The 49ers and Rams are flying halfway around the world to play the first game in Australia. In the first game played in each of the previous six international cities, five of them did not finish with more than 48.5 combined points. Three didn't crack 40. While the Niners defense has some question marks, the Rams have a returning top 10 defense that added Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, as well as Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in the secondary. In Week 1 last year, only three of the 16 games finished with more than 48.5 combined points, and we saw how Patriots-Seahawks was played on Wednesday. Week 1 has turned into an extended preseason for totals."

Less than 48.5 combined points is trading at $0.53 per share on Polymarket, with more than 48.5 at $0.47 per share. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

49ers vs. Rams winner predictions

Anyone using prediction market apps should know SportsLine NFL analyst Will Brenson said, "I think the line is going to keep moving toward the Rams, and I think that's completely justified. I love the Rams' decision to fly down at the last minute to Australia, Sean McVay has never lost an international game, and I think his unusual approach to fly in and fly out has really benefited his team and will do so here. Also, the Rams are the better team and hellbent on making a Super Bowl run, which starts in Week 1. Myles Garrett should go gangbusters and all the offensive pieces are healthy for L.A. to start the year, with San Francisco a lot more banged up. Rams win by a touchdown plus."

Los Angeles is trading at $0.65 per share on Polymarket to beat San Francisco, who trades at $0.36 per share.Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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