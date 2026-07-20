Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for Rays vs. Blue Jays, Braves vs. Padres, MLB on Monday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit to trade on Rays vs. Blue Jays and Padres vs. Braves on Monday. Tampa Bay takes on Toronto at 7:07 p.m. ET, while San Diego visits Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. ET. Trade on the 2026 World Cup and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Rays vs. Blue Jays trading preview



Tampa Bay visits Toronto at 7:07 p.m. ET. Nick Martinez starts for the Rays, who enter at 56-42 on the season and have gone 5-1 against division rivals this year. Martinez was named an All-Star in 2026 and carries an 8-2 record with a 2.65 ERA, with his ERA running even lower away from home. Dylan Cease starts for Toronto, who are 46-53, and he also earned All-Star recognition this season. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing Tampa Bay, citing Martinez's dominant form and Tampa Bay's strong record against divisional opponents. The Rays are trading at $0.40 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Padres vs. Braves

San Diego visits Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. ET, with the Braves entering as the home favorite at 57-41 on the season against San Diego at 49-50. The SportsLine model carries a slight lean on Atlanta in the game-winner market, consistent with the Braves' standing as one of the strongest home teams in the National League this season. The model also projects Atlanta to score 4.5 runs to San Diego's 4.1, and the Braves are trading at $0.55 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.