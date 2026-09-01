The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Tuesday's MLB games. The Mets will face the Rays at 6:40 p.m. ET, while the Cardinals will visit the Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. Eric Lauer (8-6, 4.78 ERA) takes the hill for the Dodgers, while the Cardinals will trot out Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.86 ERA). Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Tampa Bay trades at $0.545 per share on Polymarket to beat the Mets, who are $0.455 per share. The Dodgers are trading at $0.615 per share to beat the Cardinals, who are $0.385 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

MLB trading preview

Rays vs. Mets

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the Tampa Bay Rays are trading at $0.545 per share at Polymarket at home against the New York Mets, who trade at $0.455 per share on the road. Tampa Bay enters at 82- 55 on the season and leads the AL East, while New York sits at 62-76. Tampa Bay hands the ball to Sean Manaea, 4-6 with a 4.55 ERA this season, while New York counters with Freddy Peralta, 6-11 with a 5.11 ERA. Trade on MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know the Los Angeles Dodgers are trading at $0.615 per share on Polymarket at home against the St. Louis Cardinals, who are $0.385 per share on the road. Los Angeles enters at 82-55 on the season and leads the NL West, while St. Louis sits at 68-70. Los Angeles hands the ball to Eric Lauer, who is 8-6 with a 4.78 ERA this season, while St. Louis counters with Michael McGreevy, who is 5-9 with a 3.86 ERA. The Cardinals lead the season-series 2-1. Trade on MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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