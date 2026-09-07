The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Monday's slate features Week 1's final college football game, SMU vs. Florida State. SMU is trading at $0.565 per share to win. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Monday's slate. SMU vs. Florida State kicks at 7:30 p.m. ET, with SMU trading at $0.565 per share to win outright. St. Louis vs. San Francisco starts at 8:10 p.m. ET at Oracle Park, with St. Louis trading at $0.455 per share to win outright. The Chicago Cubs visit Milwaukee at 2:10 p.m. ET, with the Cubs trading at $0.465 per share to win outright. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football, MLB games on Monday



SMU vs. Florida State, SMU to win ($0.565 per share)

St. Louis vs. San Francisco, St. Louis to win ($0.455 per share)

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee, Chicago Cubs to win ($0.465 per share)

Florida State vs. SMU predictions

SportsLine CFB analyst Mike Tierney said, "Even with Florida State having played in Week 0, and even with SMU coach Rhett Lashlee opining that the Seminoles should be picked to win by at least a touchdown, let's side with the Mustangs. The 'Noles were unimpressive in a 17-point win, outgaining New Mexico State by a mere 100 yards. SMU welcomes back most of its offensive production. Quarterback Kevin Jennings has accumulated 20 wins with the 'Stangs, including a demolition of Florida State two years ago, and should be in the early Heisman Trophy picture. The offensive line is loaded with NFL prospects. The 'Noles have been unable to meet expectations in eight of their past 10 games, and until that changes, they can't be trusted."

SMU is trading at $0.565 per share on Polymarket to beat Florida State, which trades at $0.435 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Cardinals vs. Giants predictions

Anyone using prediction market apps should know SportsLine MLB analyst Eric Cohen said, "San Francisco had to fly across the country from New York in the last 24 hours. St. Louis arrived in the Bay Area from Colorado, maybe a three-hour flight or so. The Giants are the second-worst team in the National League. The Cardinals are still in the wild card hunt and have won 4 of their last 6 games on the road. Logan Webb hasn't made it out of the third inning in 2 of his last 3 starts for the Giants. St. Louis has won 5 of Michael McGreevy's last 6 starts. With all of those things going for them and against San Francisco, give me the Cardinals to win on Monday night."

St. Louis is trading at $0.455 per share on Polymarket to beat San Francisco, who trades at $0.545 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Cubs vs. Brewers predictions

The Cubs enter Monday having won three of their last four games, including a 2 to 1 win over Milwaukee to close out their most recent series at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee still holds a comfortable lead in the NL Central, but Chicago's recent form against this specific opponent stands out, with the Cubs also routing the Brewers 17 to 3 in their series opener late last month. Right-hander Matthew Boyd starts for Milwaukee against Robert Gasser, and both clubs are working through lengthy injury lists.



Chicago Cubs are trading at $0.465 per share on Polymarket to beat Milwaukee, which trades at $0.535 per share. Trade on the Cubs here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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