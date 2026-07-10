Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for Spain-Belgium, 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on Friday

Lamine Yamal and Spain enter Friday's World Cup quarterfinal against Belgium in Inglewood, California, and the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Polymarket prices Spain to win in regulation at $0.61 per share heading into the 3 p.m. ET kickoff. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Spain enters Friday's 3 p.m. ET quarterfinal as the Polymarket favorite at $0.61 per share to win in regulation, with a draw priced at $0.25 per share and Belgium at $0.16 per share to win in regulation. In the MLB, the Detroit Tigers host the Philadelphia Phillies in Detroit, Michigan at 6:40 p.m. ET with the Tigers priced at $0.52 per share to win and Philadelphia at $0.48 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

2026 World Cup trading preview for Spain vs. Belgium

Spain vs. Belgium ($0.61 Spain wins in regulation)

Polymarket lists Spain at $0.61 per share to win in regulation, a price that reflects a side that has gone 4-0 in the win-loss column at the 2026 World Cup without conceding a single goal across any of those four matches. The $0.61 per-share price implies a 61% probability that Spain wins inside 90 minutes, with Lamine Yamal leading the attack as the most dangerous and creative force on a La Roja side that enters this quarterfinal riding a 36-game unbeaten run in international competition.



Belgium enters at $0.16 per share to win in regulation on the Polymarket 3-way market and has gone 2-0 at this tournament, most recently beating the United States 4-1 in the round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals. This is one of the most actively traded World Cup markets on the platform entering Friday. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:





Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers trading preview

The Detroit Tigers enter Friday's 6:40 p.m. ET home game in Detroit, Michigan, as the Polymarket favorite at $0.52 per share to win against the Philadelphia Phillies, despite sitting at 43-50 on the season compared to Philadelphia's 51-42 overall record. The market assigns Detroit a 52% implied probability of winning at home on Friday, reflecting the edge that home-field advantage carries in a matchup where the Tigers have played well enough at home to justify the lean on the Polymarket win market.



The Phillies carry some depth concerns entering this game with Tanner Banks, Lou Trivino, Johan Rojas, and Adolis Garcia all on the injured list, while Detroit has a far more extensive injured list that includes Justin Verlander, Jackson Jobe, Reese Olson, Gleyber Torres, Parker Meadows, and Javier Baez among the notable names unavailable. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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