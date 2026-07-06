Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for USA vs. Belgium, 2026 World Cup on Monday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. USA vs. Belgium kicks at 8 p.m. ET. The USMNT is $0.54 to advance. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Polymarket has Spain to win in regulation at $0.50 per share, Ronaldo to score at $0.36 per share, and Balogun to score at $0.39 per share in Monday's Round of 16. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

2026 World Cup trading preview for Monday

USA vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun to score ($0.39)

Folarin Balogun enters Monday's Round of 16 against Belgium in Seattle, Washington, at 8 p.m. ET with the most significant pre-match news of the day: FIFA overturned his red card suspension, initially ruled non-appealable, clearing him to play against Belgium after he had appeared to miss the match entirely. Balogun is the USMNT's most dangerous attacking presence, having scored three goals at this World Cup, and his return to the starting lineup fundamentally changes the calculus on USA's offensive threat in a game where Polymarket has him at $0.39 per share to score in regulation against Belgium.

In a matchup Polymarket prices as near-even on the regulation-time moneyline, a Balogun goal carries enormous swing value, and the 39% implied probability reflects both the quality he brings as a finisher and the genuine balance of a Belgium side that has shown defensive vulnerabilities. USA seek their first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002, and Balogun at $0.39 per share to score gives traders access to that story at a compelling price. Polymarket prices Folarin Balogun to score at least one goal in regulation against Belgium at $0.39 per share. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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