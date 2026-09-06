The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now allows new users to secure a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit on the Polymarket app. Sunday's schedule is packed with mouthwatering matchups, including No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville. Both games are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame prediction markets

Notre Dame fell short of preseason expectations coming off the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2024, with back-to-back losses to Miami, last season's runner up, and Texas A&M, who also made the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish then won 10 consecutive games to finish the regular season, but ranked No. 11 in the final set of playoff rankings, having been snubbed from the 12-team bracket as lower ranked conference champions received automatic bids.

Wisconsin started the 2025 season with two wins before losing six consecutive games and later two of their last three games. The Badgers ranked last among Big Ten teams in total offense with 253.1 yards per game and scoring offense with 12.8 points per game.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Notre Dame is trading at $0.91 per share to win on Sunday, while Wisconsin is trading at $0.10 per share, at Polymarket. Notre Dame is also trading at $0.50 to win by 21 or more points, while Wisconsin is trading at $0.51 to lose by 20 points or less or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Washington State vs. Washington prediction markets

Washington is coming off a 9-4 (5-4 Big Ten) finish in 2025, which included a win against Boise State in the LA Bowl. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. threw for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 246 of 354 passing, while also recording 611 yards and six touchdowns on 143 rushing attempts in 2025.

Washington State went 7-6 (1-0 Big-12), claiming a conference title over Oregon State in the then-two-team Pac-12, which has since expanded to eight teams. The Cougars will start former UC Davis transfer Caden Pinnick at quarterback, who threw for 3,206 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 240 of 345 passing and recorded 437 yards and three touchdowns on 125 rushing attempts in 2025.

Washington has dominated the Apple Cup rivalry game with a 77-34-6 all-time record against Washington State, including wins in 10 of their last 13 meetings. The Huskies are trading at $0.50 per share to win by 24 or more points on Sunday, while Washington State is trading at $0.52 to lose by 23 or less points or win outright. Claim your Polymarket trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Louisville vs. Ole Miss prediction markets

No. 24 Louisville will face No. 9 Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in the only matchup of two ranked teams on the Week 1 schedule. The Cardinals went 9-4 (4-4 ACC) and signed 33 players in the transfer portal, including Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who will become their fourth transfer quarterback to start Week 1 in four years.

Ole Miss is coming off its first ever College Football Playoff appearance, which concluded with a Fiesta Bowl Semifinal Round loss to Miami. The Rebels will return quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions on 294 of 445 passing and recorded 527 yards and eight touchdowns on 133 rushing attempts, after he was granted eligibility for his sixth year of college football during the offseason.

Ole Miss is trading at $0.71 per share to win on Sunday, while Louisville is trading at $0.30 per share, at Polymarket. The Rebels are also trading at $0.53 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Cardinals are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by six or less points or win outright. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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