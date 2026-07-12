Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 for Cardinals-Braves, Rangers-Astros, MLB on Sunday

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. The St. Louis Cardinals enter Sunday's home game against the Atlanta Braves as the Polymarket prediction market favorite at $0.54 per share to win. The Texas Rangers also open as the Polymarket favorite at $0.56 per share to win their Sunday home matchup against the Houston Astros. Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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Sunday MLB Trading Preview

Cardinals vs. Braves

The St. Louis Cardinals enter Sunday's home game against the Atlanta Braves as the Polymarket prediction market favorite at $0.54/share to win, with Atlanta priced at $0.47 per share in the Polymarket win market for this game in St. Louis, Missouri. St. Louis carries a 50-44 record entering Sunday while Atlanta, one of the National League's better teams at 54-40, makes this road trip to Missouri as the Polymarket underdog at $0.47 per share. JR Ritchie starts on the mound for the visiting Braves in St. Louis, and SportsLine's model projects this as a close matchup, with Atlanta at 4.4 projected runs to St. Louis's 3.9 entering Sunday's series finale. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:



Rangers vs. Astros

The Texas Rangers enter Sunday's home game against the Houston Astros as the Polymarket prediction market favorite at $0.56 per share to win, with Houston priced at $0.45 per share in the Polymarket win market for this game in Arlington, Texas. Texas carries a 48-47 record entering Sunday while Houston enters at 47-50, and the Rangers open as the home prediction market favorite in this American League West series finale. The Polymarket total for this game is set at 8.5 with the Over priced at $0.55/share, reflecting the Astros' tendency to play in higher-scoring games. Trade MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit.

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