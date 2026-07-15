Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 for Argentina vs. England in 2026 World Cup semifinals on Wednesday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. England vs. Argentina in World Cup semifinals is set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. The winner faces Spain. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have each scored six goals for England at the 2026 World Cup. Polymarket's regulation-winner market for Wednesday's semifinal against Argentina prices England to win at $0.36 per share. More than 2.5 goals is $0.40 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

England vs. Argentina in World Cup



More than 2.5 goals has hit in five of Argentina's six matches at the 2026 World Cup, a run that reflects an attack built around Lionel Messi's eight goals and consistent contributions from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez alongside a defense that has conceded across most of their tournament matches.

England arrives as the narrow regulation favorite on the strength of Kane and Bellingham's combined 12 tournament goals, giving the side a level of attacking depth that Argentina's defense has rarely faced in 2026. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas has backed the draw outcome on the regulation market, pointing to Argentina's tendency to control tempo after scoring first, while Martin Green has highlighted more than 2.5 goals as his featured pick, noting that Argentina's porous defense and England's inability to keep clean sheets make three or more goals the likeliest outcome at 40 cents per share.

Argentina drew 1-1 with Switzerland in the quarterfinal on July 11 before advancing on penalties, while England has been more defensively organized in recent rounds but faces the sharpest attacking test of its tournament run on Wednesday. England is trading at $0.54 per share to advance, while Argentina is $0.46. Trade on Argentina vs. England here with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.