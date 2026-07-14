Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 for Spain vs. France in World Cup, MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday

Spain and France will meet in the semifinals of the World Cup on Tuesday, and new users who sign up with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS can claim a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Later in the evening, the MLB takes the main stage with the 2026 All-Star Game, where the National League is $0.56 per share to win. Trade World Cup games here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

World Cup and MLB All-Star Game Trading Preview

Spain vs. France

France enters Tuesday's semifinal at 6-0 in the 2026 World Cup, averaging 2.67 goals per game with 16 goals scored across six matches. The attack led by Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele ranks as one of the most productive at the tournament. Head-to-head history suggests Spain's defense, which has conceded just once in five matches in 2026, is about to face its most difficult test. Spain arrives at 5-0, most recently defeating Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinal on July 10 with a late Mikel Merino goal, and carries a 1.83 goals-per-game average into the match. The draw outcome at $0.31 per share on Polymarket represents a meaningful probability in a match that has produced a minimum of two goals in each of the last three head-to-head meetings. Trade World Cup here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit:

MLB All-Star Game

Tuesday evening brings the 96th Midsummer Classic to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the National League entering as the consensus favorite over the American League ahead of an 8 p.m. ET first pitch. The AL leads the all-time series 48-44-3 and has been dominant in recent decades, going 22-5-1 since 1997, though the NL has won two of the past three editions, including the 2025 game via a swing-off after nine innings ended in a tie. The National League is priced at $0.56 per share to win on Polymarket, while the American League is priced at $0.45 per share. Trade MLB here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit:

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