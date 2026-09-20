The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Chiefs vs. Colts will wrap up the day on Sunday Night Football. Trade on Week 2 NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Seahawks are $0.66 per share to beat the Cardinals, who are $0.35 per share, and Indianapolis ($0.29) and Kansas City ($0.72) close out the day on Sunday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Sunday trading preview

Colts vs. Chiefs predictions

Indianapolis opened its season with a 41-23 home loss to Baltimore, with quarterback Daniel Jones completing 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards behind a line that allowed nine quarterback hits. Kansas City heads into Sunday Night Football having handled Denver 31-10, with Patrick Mahomes playing his first game back from a torn ACL and new running back Kenneth Walker III piling up 191 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his Chiefs debut. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Polymarket prices Kansas City at $0.72 per share to beat Indianapolis, who trades at $0.29 per share. Trade on Week 2 NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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