The Texas Tech Red Raiders will host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday in non-conference action and kickoff between these two Texas schools is scheduled for noon ET at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock. Texas Tech is No. 11 in the AP Top 25 this week after a 3-0 start and is riding high off a 28-26 win over Houston to open Big 12 play last week. Meanwhile, Sam Houston scored its first win of the season last week over Nicholls State after suffering single-possession losses against Troy and Tulsa. Polymarket lists the Red Raiders to win by more than 33.5 points at 52%, while NO is priced at 48%, but there are several college football prediction markets available for Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston on Polymarket. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll preview this matchup and highlight a few of the available Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston markets on Polymarket here. For the full terms and conditions on how to claim the CBS Sports promo on Polymarket, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston: Red Raiders to win by more than 33.5 points NO (48%)

Red Raiders to win by more than 33.5 points NO (48%) Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston: Fewer than 55.5 total points scored (49%)



Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston game preview

This is the third time in history that these two Texas institutions have met in college football. The Red Raiders beat the Bearkats 80-21 back in 2005 and then scored a 59-45 win when the two teams met again in 2015. However, Sam Houston was a member of the FCS then and went on to join the FBS in 2023. The Bearkats went on to record a 10-win season in 2024, but is coming off a 2-10 season in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders won the Big 12 last season and made their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance in Joey McGuire's fourth season at the helm in Lubbock. Armed with a hefty NIL budget, Texas Tech has become a major player on the recruiting trail and McGuire has made the most of the talent upgrade. The Red Raiders are the trading favorites at 35% to repeat as Big 12 champions on Polymarket. Trade on Texas Tech-Sam Houston here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Red Raiders to win by more than 33.5 points NO (52%)

Texas Tech's talent is undeniable, but the offense has looked impacted by the loss of expected starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby (NCAA issues) and the defense is struggling to replace the production it lost to the NFL Draft. David Bailey, Jacob Rodriguez, Lee Hunter and Romello Height all were drafted in the first 70 picks and Texas Tech is giving up 374 yards per game without them. Meanwhile, Will Hammond is completing 72.4% of his passes, but only has three touchdowns against two interceptions in three games.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that Texas Tech wins by 31 points on average. Trade on Texas Tech-Sam Houston here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Fewer than 55.5 total points scored (49%)

Sam Houston has moved the ball well through the air all season, eclipsing 300 passing yards in all three games that it has played. However, in the two games that the Bearkats have played against FBS opponents, they've only averaged 1.7 yards per carry. Now they'll go up against a much higher quality secondary and be subjected to one of the most aggressive defenses in college football.

Meanwhile, the Texas Tech offense hasn't quite fired on all cylinders yet, even against FCS opponent Abilene Christian. They only managed a 33-10 win over the Wildcats. The model predicts that they combine to score 53 points on average and that this trade hits in 53% of simulations. Trade on Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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