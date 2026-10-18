Texas' two NFL teams will bookend NFL action on Sunday, Oct. 18, with the Houston Texans playing in the first game of the day while the Dallas Cowboys take the field on Sunday Night Football. Texas football fans can predict the outcome of these games and more when they use the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 in trading credits after depositing $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started in Texas with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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NFL Polymarket Texas markets

Texans to win vs. Jaguars: Yes 43%, No 57%

Cowboys to win vs. Packers: Yes 47%, No 53%

Texans vs. Jaguars

Houston got its first win of the 2026 season against the Titans in Week 5 and will now head to London to face the top team in the AFC South. The Texans won nine games in a row last season behind one of the league's best defenses, but that unit has struggled to start this season. The Jaguars, who won eight in a row last season, have been hot on both sides of the ball and come into Week 6 after a last-second win in Week 5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Texans prevailing in 46% of simulations.

That outcome trades at Polymarket at 43%, while the Jaguars winning is 57%. Deposit $10+ in Texas with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 sign-up bonus:

Cowboys vs. Packers

Dallas is smarting after a loss on Thursday in Week 5 against the previously winless Buccaneers, while the Packers quieted some of the noise surrounding their struggles with a blowout win over the Bears on Sunday. These teams met in primetime last season and that game ended in a 40-40 tie. The SportsLine model does see plenty of points in this one, and it has the Cowboys winning in 38% of simulations.

A Dallas win is 47% on Polymarket, while a Green Bay win is 53%. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 sign-up bonus when you deposit $10+:

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