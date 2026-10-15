The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus for Thursday. In the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks visit the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. In the MLB playoffs, the Milwaukee Brewers lead the NLCS 3-0 and visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET, and the Dodgers trade at $0.58 per share to win while the Brewers trade at $0.42 per share. More than 7.5 runs scored in Brewers vs. Dodgers is trading at $0.54 per share. East Carolina visits UAB at 7:30 p.m. ET in college football. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, East Carolina trades at $0.66 per share to win, and the Seahawks trade at $0.57 per share to win. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Thursday Polymarket predictions

Eastern Carolina vs. UAB predictions

UAB is 3-3 and 1-1 in the American Conference after a 38-13 loss at Memphis on Oct. 10. The Blazers beat UL Monroe, 26-20, Navy, 24-20, and Samford, 33-14, and they lost 42-23 at Illinois and 21-14 at Louisiana. UAB's quarterback has not passed for more than 219 yards in any game, and the team has scored 133 points and allowed 155.



On Polymarket, East Carolina trades at $0.66 per share to win at UAB, and UAB trades at $0.35 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 47.5. Click here to trade on Eastern Carolina vs. UAB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus.

Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions

Here are the latest prices for Thursday Night Football at Polymarket. Tap on the market prices to trade now.

The Seahawks have scored 31, 31, 30, and 29 points in four of their five games, an average of 26.8 points for the season, but they have also allowed 33 at Washington and 32 against San Francisco, and four of their five games were decided by seven points or fewer. Seattle opened with a 13-10 win over New England, won 31-7 at Arizona and beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23, and its two losses came by two and three points. The Seahawks are 3-2 and second in the NFC West.



Denver is 3-2 and has gone the other way, scoring 97 points and allowing 111 with a defense that has held two of its last four opponents to 17 or fewer points. The Broncos are 2-0 at home with a 20-13 win over Jacksonville and a 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams, and their losses came by 21 points at Kansas City and by 10 at San Francisco. They are coming off a 23-17 win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, so both teams play on four days of rest, and the forecast at Empower Field at Mile High is 47 degrees.



On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.57 per share to win at Denver, and the Broncos trade at $0.43 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 40.5, and $0.50 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade on Seahawks vs. Broncos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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