The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for Thursday Night Football, when the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay is trading at $0.20 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Dallas trades at $0.80 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Thursday College Football, NFL Predictions

Thursday Night Football: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys predictions

Tampa Bay sits fourth in the NFC South at 0-4, and the losses have been close, 33-27 at Cincinnati, 23-19 to Cleveland, 23-16 to Minnesota, and 17-14 to Green Bay, all decided by seven points or fewer. The Buccaneers are 0-3 at home and 0-1 on the road, so a trip to AT&T Stadium is their second away game of the season. The most recent loss came in the first career start for undrafted free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels, who passed for 148 yards against the Packers, and he is in line to start again because Baker Mayfield is out with a thumb injury. Mayfield had completed 61 of 96 passes (63.5%) for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions through three games before the injury.



The Buccaneers are 0-4 and head to AT&T Stadium on Thursday with Baker Mayfield sidelined by a thumb injury. Mayfield was 61 of 96 for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, while backup Daniels was 15 of 33 for 186 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Dallas is 2-2, with Dak Prescott at 105 of 150 for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. Tampa Bay trades at $0.20 per share on Polymarket to win, and Dallas trades at $0.80 per share. For combined points, more than 47.5 is priced at $0.54 per share and fewer than 47.5 at $0.46 per share. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama predictions

Arkansas State is 2-3 and 0-1 in the Sun Belt after a 23-20 loss at Louisiana last Saturday. The Red Wolves are 2-0 at home, with a 52-7 win over West Georgia and a 17-14 win over Kennesaw State, and 0-3 on the road, with losses of 42-24 at Memphis, 31-7 at TCU and the Louisiana game. Quarterback Owens passed for 325, 135, 133, 244, and 206 yards in the five games. On Polymarket, South Alabama trades at $0.43 per share to win and Arkansas State trades at $0.57 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 60.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 60.5. Trade on South Alabama vs. Arkansas State here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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