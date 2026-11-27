The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Black Friday's college football and NBA games. No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M is still to come tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Lakers vs. Spurs tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas vs. Texas A&M predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can check out the latest edition of the Lone Star Showdown, which takes place tonight when Texas A&M hosts No. 3 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET. These two teams are having opposite seasons, with Texas at 9-2 overall, 6-2 in the SEC, and entering on a five-game winning streak, while Texas A&M is 4-7 overall, 1-7 in the SEC, and on a four-game losing skid. Arch Manning has 11 total touchdowns and three interceptions over his last four games for Texas. The Aggies are expected to play both senior Marcel Reed and freshman Brady Hart at quarterback for an offense ranking 108th in the nation in scoring (20.8 points per game). Texas has the No. 10 scoring defense, allowing 16.5 ppg. Texas is trading at $0.81 per contract to win at Polymarket, with Texas A&M priced at $0.20 to win. The Longhorns are trading at $0.515 to win by more than 10.5 points, with the "No" priced at $0.49. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Lakers vs. Spurs predictions

Both teams are loaded with stars, as Luka Doncic leads the Lakers at 36.6 points and 7.7 assists per game with Walker Kessler adding 10.8 rebounds, while Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs at 30.7 points and 12.5 rebounds with Stephon Castle averaging 6.3 assists. The Lakers have won two straight and are 7-1 on the road, while the Spurs lost their last game and are 7-3 at home. Los Angeles is 15-3 and San Antonio is 15-4, but Los Angeles is missing guard Austin Reaves, and San Antonio is missing guard De'Aaron Fox, forward Tobias Harris, and forward Jayden Quaintance. On Polymarket, San Antonio winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and more than 224.5 combined points trades at $0.54 per share Yes and $0.47 per share No. Trade on the NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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