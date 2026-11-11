The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 bonus after a qualifying first deposit of at least $10. Wednesday's MACtion schedule features the Toledo Rockets hosting the UMass Minutemen and the Central Michigan Chippewas welcoming the Sacramento State Hornets. The Ball State Cardinals also host the Buffalo Bulls. All three games begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket lists Toledo at $0.85 per share to win against UMass, which is trading at $0.16 per share. Central Michigan is priced at $0.90 per share against Sacramento State's $0.11. Buffalo has a narrower advantage to win at $0.56 per share, compared with Ball State at $0.44. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Toledo vs. UMass prediction

Toledo's last win looked nothing like its usual offensive performances. Toledo beat Sacramento State 20-17 despite generating just 290 yards, far below its 455.3-yard season average. CJ Miller rushed for 135 yards, and Autavius Ison also cleared 100. The defense provided the bigger lift with 12 tackles for loss and just eight rushing yards allowed. That unit will face a more mobile quarterback Wednesday: William "Pop" Watson III ran for two touchdowns in UMass' 31-30 overtime win over Ball State.

Toledo has won 20 of its past 23 home games dating to 2023. It leads the MAC with 28 sacks and has allowed only nine itself. UMass is 5-4, but Toledo's defensive front creates a difficult matchup for its line. SportsLine's model puts Toledo ahead 35-20, a 15-point margin. Polymarket prices a Toledo victory by more than 14.5 points at 49% Yes and 52% No. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Central Michigan vs. Sacramento State prediction

Central Michigan's quarterback change has given opponents a different problem. Jadyn Glasser has completed 32 of 40 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns across his two starts since Angel Flores went down. Central Michigan hasn't committed a turnover in either game. Against Eastern Michigan, the defense allowed just 52 yards through three quarters, and the offense ran up 26 first downs in a 35-7 victory.

Sacramento State's recent defensive work deserves a look, too. The program forced five turnovers against Kent State and another against Toledo, which managed only 20 points in a three-point win. Safety Boogsie Silvera has four interceptions this season. But Sacramento State has used four quarterbacks, and Jackson Sharman left the Toledo game injured. Polymarket prices a Central Michigan victory by more than 17.5 points at 52% Yes and 50% No. SportsLine forecasts a 35-16 Central Michigan win, a 19-point margin. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ball State vs. Buffalo prediction

Ball State has gained at least 350 yards in five straight games, but finishing drives has been a problem. A missed extra point ended its 31-30 overtime loss to UMass. Ball State also committed 10 penalties for 95 yards, an issue coach Mike Uremovich addressed before Buffalo's visit. Buffalo's defense brings extra pressure: it has 10 sacks in its past three games after recording seven across its first six.

SportsLine puts Buffalo ahead 31-25 after a run of tight finishes. Quarterback Jason Wright led an 80-yard tying drive at Miami (OH) before Buffalo won 34-31 in overtime. Buffalo is 5-0 when it runs at least 70 offensive plays, and kicker Oliver Hautanen has 15 made field goals. Ball State leads the all-time series 11-3, but Buffalo won the 2024 meeting 51-48. Polymarket lists Buffalo to win by more than 2.5 points at 50% Yes and 50% No. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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