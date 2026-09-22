The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. All eyes are on the Falcons against the Packers on Thursday Night Football, but Green Bay is trading at $0.735 to win. You can trade TNF and also target MLB predictions on Tuesday for games like Yankees vs. Rays and Nationals vs. Tigers. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Thursday night's game, plus tonight's Nationals-Tigers series finale on the MLB side. Green Bay trades at $0.735 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta, who trades at $0.265 per share, on Thursday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for NFL and MLB

Falcons vs. Packers: Falcons to lose by 7 points or less ($0.585, Polymarket)

Nationals vs. Tigers: Tigers to win ($0.595, Polymarket)

Falcons to lose by 7 points or less

Sportsline expert R.J. White said, "The Falcons have had the worst QB play in the league this season led mainly by Cooper Rush, and Kevin Stefanski finally had enough in the second half of Sunday's blowout loss. Michael Penix Jr. practiced in full last week and appears ready to return for this matchup, while Tua Tagovailoa may also be available. So I'm going to take a calculated risk and back Atlanta while I can get plus 7. The Packers had just 199 yards of offense against the Jets while going 1 of 9 on third down, and lost several players on offense in the close win. Even Jordan Love appeared to be favoring his hand. Given the health on that side of the ball, I can't see this underperforming team covering." Polymarket prices Atlanta at $0.585 per share to stay within 7 points or win outright, with Green Bay at $0.415 per share to win by more than 7. Trade on Falcons vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Tigers to win at $0.595 per share to win

Sportsline expert Adam Thompson said, "Nationals rookie LHP Jackson Kent has a 6.40 ERA through seven starts and the bullpen has a 5.26 ERA in the last two weeks. In that same span, the Tigers own a .944 OPS against left-handers and a .944 OPS at home. So Detroit should score. Meanwhile, the Nats looked uninterested on Monday. Drew Anderson, who has a 2.36 ERA since joining the rotation, can hold them." Polymarket prices Detroit at $0.595 per share to win, with Washington at $0.405 per share. Trade on Nationals vs. Tigers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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