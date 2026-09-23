The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. All eyes are on the Falcons against the Packers on Thursday Night Football, but Green Bay is trading at $0.73 to win. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) returns as the starting quarterback for the Falcons on Thursday night. You can trade TNF and also target MLB predictions on Wednesday for games like Yankees vs. Rays and Reds vs. Braves. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Thursday night's game, plus tonight's Rays-Yankees on the MLB side. Green Bay trades at $0.73 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta, who trades at $0.30 per share, on Thursday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for NFL and MLB

Falcons vs. Packers: Falcons to lose by 7 points or less ($0.585, Polymarket)

Rays vs Yankees: Garrit Cole fewer than 5.5 Total Pitcher Strikeouts ($0.57, Polymarket)

Falcons to lose by 7 points or less

Sportsline expert R.J. White said, "The Falcons have had the worst QB play in the league this season, led mainly by Cooper Rush, and Kevin Stefanski finally had enough in the second half of Sunday's blowout loss. Michael Penix Jr. practiced in full last week and appears ready to return for this matchup, while Tua Tagovailoa may also be available. So I'm going to take a calculated risk and back Atlanta while I can get plus 7. The Packers had just 199 yards of offense against the Jets while going 1 of 9 on third down, and lost several players on offense in the close win. Even Jordan Love appeared to be favoring his hand. Given the health on that side of the ball, I can't see this underperforming team covering." Polymarket prices Atlanta at $0.585 per share to stay within 7 points or win outright, with Green Bay at $0.415 per share to win by more than 7. Trade on Falcons vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Gerrit Cole fewer than 5.5 Total Pitcher Strikeouts



Sportsline expert Doug said, "Gerrit Cole is under this line in 11/21 starts this season, including four of his last five outings. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, his swing and miss stuff has precipitously declined - his 9.8% swinging strike rate is his lowest since 2017. He'll face the Rays, who have the second-lowest K% against righties this season (18.9%) and the lowest swinging strike rate. Also, the Yankees are virtually locked into their playoff positioning, and on a cooler night, don't have a need to push Cole's season workload even further." Trade on Rays vs. Yankees here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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