The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. All eyes are on the Falcons against the Packers on Thursday Night Football, with Green Bay trading at $0.70 to win. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) returns as the Falcons' starting quarterback. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Thursday night's NFL game, plus tonight's college football game. Green Bay trades at $0.70 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta, who trades at $0.31 per share, on Thursday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for NFL and college football

Falcons to lose by 7 points or fewer ($0.585 per share, Polymarket)

Liberty to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.515 per share, Polymarket)



Falcons and Packers to score fewer than 43.5 points ($0.52 per share, Polymarket)

Falcons to lose by 7 points or fewer

Sportsline expert R.J. White said, "The Falcons have had the worst QB play in the league this season, led mainly by Cooper Rush, and Kevin Stefanski finally had enough in the second half of Sunday's blowout loss. Michael Penix Jr. practiced in full last week and appears ready to return for this matchup, while Tua Tagovailoa may also be available. So I'm going to take a calculated risk and back Atlanta while I can get plus 7. The Packers had just 199 yards of offense against the Jets while going 1 of 9 on third down, and lost several players on offense in the close win. Even Jordan Love appeared to be favoring his hand. Given the health on that side of the ball, I can't see this underperforming team covering." Polymarket prices Atlanta at $0.585 per share to stay within 7 points or win outright, with Green Bay at $0.415 per share to win by more than 7. Trade on Falcons vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:



Micah's Analysis: Falcons and Packers to score fewer than 43.5 points

Sportsline expert Micah Roberts said, "Michael Penix will be in at quarterback for the Falcons, who have been averaging 8 points a game with QB's Cooper Rush and Jack Strand playing. They've averaged only 262 yards per game, with many experts calling them the worst team in football. The only offensive highlight for the Falcons is their running game averaging 138 yards per game. Defensively, the Packers are No. 2 in the league, allowing 2.9 yards per rush. I think Penix will be better than what they've been offering, and I think the defense of the Falcons will slow the Packers down. They are No. 1 in the NFL, allowing only 63 yards rushing per game." Polymarket prices fewer than 43.5 points or less to be scored at $0.52 per share. Trade on Falcons vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Liberty to win by more than 2.5 points

Liberty is 2-1 after routing Ball State 51-15 last week, with its lone loss coming on the road at James Madison, 20-13. Coastal Carolina is 0-2 to open the season, and its own SportsLine injury report lists no players, while Liberty's questionable list includes running back Justin Marshall (leg) and tight end Bo Burklow. Kickoff at Brooks Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Liberty trades at $0.565 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with Coastal Carolina at $0.435 per share, and Liberty winning by more than 2.5 points prices at $0.515 per share. Trade on Liberty here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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