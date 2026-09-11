The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Friday's college football schedule features five games, including Rutgers vs. Boston College and Missouri vs. Kansas in the Border War. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Friday's college football schedule includes Missouri vs. Kansas in the revived Border War at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, with more than 51.5 combined points trading at $0.485 per share.

We'll highlight several prediction markets available this week. Oklahoma at Michigan kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET Saturday, with Michigan trading at $0.505 per share to keep Oklahoma's margin at five points or fewer. Missouri at Kansas kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET Friday, with more than 51.5 combined points trading at $0.485 per share. Arizona State at Texas A&M kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET Saturday, with Arizona State trading at $0.505 per share to keep Texas A&M's margin at fourteen points or fewer. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football on Friday

Oklahoma vs. Michigan, Michigan to keep it within five points ($0.505 per share) Missouri vs. Kansas, more than 51.5 combined points ($0.485 per share) Arizona State vs. Texas A&M, Arizona State to keep it within fourteen points ($0.505 per share)





Missouri vs. Kansas - More than 51.5 points to be scored

SportsLine CFB analyst Chip Patterson said, "I like Missouri's chances to get Austin Simmons and the passing game going against Kansas' secondary, and the Jayhawks' pour it out spot against a rival in a pivotal year for Lance Leipold. Last year's game was decided in the 70s (42-31) and featured big swings and three second-half lead changes. Something similar could be brewing in Lawrence for this Friday night Border War showdown, and if so, this total is too low."



More than 51.5 combined points is trading at $0.485 per share on Polymarket, with less than 51.5 at $0.515 per share. Trade on the total here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma predictions

SportsLine CFB analyst Matt Severance said, "OK, while Michigan absolutely didn't deserve last Saturday's win, and it might take me until 2028 to get over that, this is a massive overreaction number for Week 2. Why, because Oklahoma pounded UTEP? No. I'd favor Michigan at home, if slightly, and fully expect this number to come down all week. That's why I'm taking it now. Honestly thought it was a mistake by the sportsbook that posted it, but I'm staring at the number."

Michigan is trading at $0.505 per share on Polymarket for Oklahoma to win by five points or fewer, or for Michigan to win outright, with Oklahoma trading at $0.495 per share to win by six points or more. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:





Arizona State vs. Texas A&M predictions

SportsLine CFB analyst Eric Cohen said, "Do you understand how painful it is for me to make this pick? I can't stand Arizona State. They are literally my arch nemesis. But this line is just too high and business is business. Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley was sensational in Week 1 against Morgan State and might be the franchise quarterback the Sun Devils are looking for to replace Sam Leavitt. Texas A&M is very good and a playoff contender led by quarterback Marcel Reed, but they aren't more than two touchdowns better than Kenny Dillingham's team, especially this early in the season. Texas A&M 31, Arizona State 24."

Arizona State is trading at $0.505 per share on Polymarket for Texas A&M to win by fourteen points or fewer, or for Arizona State to win outright, with Texas A&M trading at $0.495 per share to win by fifteen points or more. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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