The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday Night Football features Packers vs. Falcons and is the perfect opportunity to check out the latest NFL predictions. Packers receiver Jayden Reed (neck) is inactive. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Green Bay is 1-1 and trades at $0.70 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta, which is 0-2 and trades at $0.31 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Thursday NFL and college football predictions

Falcons vs. Packers predictions

Atlanta is 0-2 after a 34-3 home loss to Carolina and a 13-20 defeat at Pittsburgh, and Michael Penix Jr. is back at quarterback for the Falcons after missing the first two games.

Green Bay is 1-1, with wide receiver Jayden Reed (back) among several Packers also listed as questionable.

Green Bay trades at $0.70 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta, which trades at $0.31 per share. More than 43.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share, up a cent today, with fewer than 43.5 at $0.52 per share. Trade on Falcons vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina predictions

Liberty is 2-1 after routing Ball State 51-15 last week, with its only loss coming on the road at James Madison, 20-13. Coastal Carolina is 0-2 to open the season and lists no players on this week's injury report, while Liberty's questionable list includes running back Justin Marshall (leg) and tight end Bo Burklow.

Liberty trades at $0.55 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with Coastal Carolina at $0.45 per share. More than 55.5 combined points trades at $0.35 per share, with fewer than 55.5 at $0.66 per share.Trade on Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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