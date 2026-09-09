The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for the NFL Kickoff Game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. Trade on the NFL Kickoff Game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Sam Darnold and the defending champion Seattle Seahawks ($0.64 per share on Polymarket) host Drake Maye and the New England Patriots ($0.36 per share) in the Super Bowl 60 rematch. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Seahawks vs. Patriots: Super Bowl 60 rematch

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the New England Patriots (14-3 last season) visit defending Super Bowl champion Seattle (14-3) in the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game at Lumen Field on September 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET, a rematch of Super Bowl 60 played at Levi's Stadium in February 2026. Sam Darnold, who quarterbacked the Seahawks to a 29-13 Super Bowl victory over the Patriots, returns as Seattle's starter and leads the defending champions into one of the most anticipated season openers in recent memory. Darnold was exceptional down the stretch last season and has championship-game experience heading into the 2026 opener, giving the Seahawks a clear edge in quarterback pedigree against a Patriots team that went 14-3 but came up 16 points short in February. Seattle trades at $0.64 per share on Polymarket, with New England at $0.36 per share. Trade on the Seahawks here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.