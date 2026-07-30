Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best MLB trades include Braves-Nationals, Giants-Padres on Thursday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit for Thursday's MLB slate, including Braves-Nationals, Padres-Giants and Red Sox-Athletics. SportsLine expert Matt Severance backs Atlanta, Eric Cohen backs San Diego, and Alex Selesnick likes Sonny Gray to go over on strikeouts against his former club. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB Thursday

Braves to win ($0.59 per share)

Padres to win ($0.59 per share)

Sonny Gray over 4.5 strikeouts ($0.55 per share)

Braves vs. Nationals: Braves to win ($0.59 per share)

Atlanta hosts Washington at 7:15 p.m. ET at Truist Park, with the Braves priced at $0.59 per share on Polymarket. SportsLine expert Matt Severance backs the Braves to win, noting that Washington will activate Jake Irvin off the 60-day injured list to start, with Irvin carrying a career 24-38 record and a 4.96 ERA and leading the majors in earned runs allowed in 2025. Severance adds that while the Nationals have been better on the road, they are entering their seventh straight game without a day off. Atlanta is one of the best home teams in the majors at 32-20, and Grant Holmes enters at 6-4 with a 3.79 ERA and unbeaten in four straight starts. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Padres vs. Giants: Padres to win ($0.59 per share)

San Diego hosts San Francisco at 9:40 p.m. ET at Petco Park, with the Padres priced at $0.59 per share on Polymarket. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen backs the Padres to win, pointing to Robbie Ray's stark home and away splits: Ray is 3-5 with a 4.35 ERA on the road compared to 6-1 with a 2.22 ERA at Oracle Park. Cohen also highlights the middle of San Diego's batting order, with Manny Machado, Ty France and Luis Rengifo combining to go 19-for-48 (.396) with seven home runs against the left-hander. The Padres enter on a five-game winning streak with one of the top bullpens in the National League. Trade on MLB games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Red Sox vs. Athletics: Sonny Gray over 4.5 strikeouts ($0.55 per share)

Sonny Gray faces his former club as the Boston Red Sox visit the Athletics at 9:40 p.m. ET, with Gray's over 4.5 total pitcher strikeouts priced at $0.55 per share on Polymarket. SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick backs Gray to go over, noting that this is a favorable spot for the veteran to bounce back and that his strikeout numbers being down this year creates a discount on a reasonable number. Gray opposes a young Athletics lineup that has struggled to make consistent contact, and pitching against a familiar opponent often brings out elevated focus for veteran starters. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit $10 to get a $20 trading bonus:

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