The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit on NFL and college football matchups. The Steelers face the Browns for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers are trading at $0.58 per share to beat the Browns, who are trading at $0.43 per share. Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey is officially active despite a wrist injury. Trade on the NFL and other sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Thursday football predictions

Steelers vs. Browns predictions

Pittsburgh and Cleveland both enter at 2-1. Cleveland is coming off a win against Atlanta after an earlier loss at New England. Pittsburgh is riding high after a thrilling 30-27 win over Cincinnati, while Cleveland has been consistently strong behind quarterback Deshaun Watson and impressive rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. On Polymarket, Pittsburgh is priced at $0.58 per share to win on the road, while Cleveland is valued at $0.43 per share at home. The market is also trading more than 37.5 combined points at $0.52 per share, with fewer than 37.5 points trading at $0.49 per share, indicating a close call on the scoring pace. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State predictions

Western Kentucky visits Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces for an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff against New Mexico State. Western Kentucky quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. has completed 49 of 77 passes for 537 yards with four touchdowns and one interception through three games this season. New Mexico State trades at $0.54 per share on Polymarket to win at home, with Western Kentucky at $0.46 per share on the road. Trade on Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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