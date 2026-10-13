The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus. We have two predictions for Tuesday, October 13. The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are expected to combine for more than 6.5 runs in Game 2 of the ALCS at 8 p.m. ET, and Delaware is expected to win by more than 1.5 points at Middle Tennessee at 7 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Tuesday Polymarket Predictions

Guardians and Rays to score more than 6.5 runs combined

The case for more than 6.5 runs starts with Monday's Game 1, when Cleveland beat Tampa Bay 7-3 and collected 14 hits to the Rays' seven. Six of the nine postseason games involving these two teams have finished above 6.5 runs, including 10 in Game 1, 12 and 14 in Cleveland's two wins at Chicago, and 7 in two of Tampa Bay's three Division Series wins over New York. The Guardians scored nine runs in each of those road wins over the White Sox.

The pitching matchup adds to the case. Cleveland starter Parker Messick is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA this postseason, and Tampa Bay reliever Tyler Wells took the loss in Game 1 with a 54.00 ERA. The Rays are also thin on the mound, with starter Shane McClanahan out and relievers Edwin Uceta, Jon Heasley and Ryan Pepiot on the injured list.



On Polymarket, the Rays trade at $0.56 per share to win, and more than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.55 per share, while fewer than 6.5 trades at $0.46 per share. Trade on Guardians vs. Rays here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Delaware to win by more than 1.5 points

Delaware's case starts with its offense and its ability to win comfortably. The Fightin' Blue Hens beat Merrimack 42-7 and Coastal Carolina 22-14, and quarterback Nick Minicucci passed for 330 yards in the first game and 302 in the third. They scored 107 points in five games and allowed 128, compared with 104 scored and 140 allowed for Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders are coming off a 55-0 loss at Kansas and have scored 13 points or fewer in two of their last three games, including a 23-13 loss at Jacksonville State.

On Polymarket, Delaware trades at $0.52 per share to win, and Middle Tennessee trades at $0.48 per share.



Delaware winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.49 per share, while Middle Tennessee losing by fewer than 1.5 points, which includes an outright win, trades at $0.52 per share. Trade on Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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