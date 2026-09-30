The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday's NFL matchup and Wednesday's MLB playoff games. The Steelers face the Browns for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Thursday, while the Padres host the Cubs tonight in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series, with San Diego holding a 1-0 series lead after an 8-0 win in Game 1. The Cubs are $0.44 to win and avoid a sweep. Trade on NFL and MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Wednesday MLB, NFL predictions

Cubs vs. Padres Wild Card Series Game 2 predictions

San Diego can close out the series tonight with a win, after Michael King took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit the first leadoff home run in Padres playoff history in an 8-0 Game 1 rout. Chicago sends Kevin Gausman to the mound looking to force a decisive Game 3, while San Diego counters with Nick Pivetta, who has a 1.45 ERA across four September starts since returning from an elbow injury. San Diego trades at $0.555 per share on Polymarket to win Game 2 and the series, with Chicago at $0.445 per share. Trade on Cubs vs. Padres here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Steelers vs. Browns predictions

Both teams enter Thursday's game with a surprising 2-1 record, defying expectations for a Cleveland team that was considered unlikely to be competitive this early in the season. Pittsburgh is riding high after a thrilling 30-27 victory against Cincinnati, while Cleveland has been consistently strong behind quarterback Deshaun Watson and the impressive rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. On Polymarket, Pittsburgh is priced at $0.565 per share to win on the road, while Cleveland is valued at $0.435 per share at home. The market is also trading over 38.5 combined points at $0.49 per share, with fewer than 38.5 points trading at $0.515 per share, indicating a close call on the scoring pace. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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