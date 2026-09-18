The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Friday night college football. Houston and Texas Tech both enter Friday's Big 12 matchup in Lubbock at 2-0. Polymarket prices Texas Tech at $0.745 per share to beat Houston, who trades at $0.255 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Miami and Wake Forest meet in Friday's other game, and it looks considerably more lopsided on paper: Miami needed only a 45-6 win at Stanford and a 77-7 win over Florida A&M to reach 2-0, while Wake Forest needed a double-overtime rushing touchdown from Gio Lopez just to get past Purdue. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Friday trading preview

Miami vs. Wake Forest predictions

Miami is 2-0 after a 45-6 win at Stanford, where Darian Mensah threw five touchdown passes in his Miami debut, and Malachi Toney set a school record with 234 receiving yards, and a 77-7 win over Florida A&M that produced a school record 42 first downs. Wake Forest also enters at 2-0, but needed a double-overtime rushing touchdown and two point conversions from Gio Lopez to beat Purdue 38-36, after opening with a 38-16 win over Akron in which Lopez threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Lopez appeared on Wake Forest's injury report this week with an undisclosed issue. Polymarket prices Miami at $0.925 per share to beat Wake Forest, which trades at $0.075 per share. Trade on Miami vs. Wake Forest here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Houston vs. Texas Tech predictions

Houston enters Friday ranked among this week's Top 25 after two lopsided wins, a 33-20 decision over Oregon State in which Conner Weigman threw for 305 yards and a touchdown and ran for another, and a 77-6 rout of Sam Houston the following week. Texas Tech matched that 2-0 start with wins over Abilene Christian (33-10) and Oregon State (35-24). Polymarket prices Texas Tech at $0.745 per share to beat Houston, who trades at $0.255 per share. Both teams' injury reports list a handful of undisclosed and foot issues, with Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. and Houston's Muizz Tounkara each dealing with foot injuries this week. Trade on Pittsburgh here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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