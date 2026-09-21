The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, ahead of Giants vs. Rams on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Aaron Donald, back with the team after a two-season retirement, is expected to make his Rams return, while Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is inactive. Trade on Giants vs. Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Los Angeles trades at $0.74 per share on Polymarket to beat New York, who trades at $0.27 per share. on Monday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Monday Night Football trading preview

Giants vs. Rams predictions

The Giants beat the Cowboys in Week 1, 28-20. Cam Skattebo racked up 81 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and Malik Nabers hauled in six catches for 69 yards. New York carries a couple of secondary and depth questions into Monday, with cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) questionable, and newly signed running back Najee Harris has a chance to make his Giants debut at SoFi Stadium. Trade on Giants vs. Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Los Angeles had a far tougher opening night, falling 27-7 to San Francisco in Melbourne as Matthew Stafford managed just 155 yards passing with an interception and Kyren Williams scored the team's only touchdown. The Rams also enter Monday down a key piece up front: Myles Garrett went to injured reserve with a knee injury after playing through it in Week 1. The Giants are trading at $0.27 per share to beat the Rams. Trade on Giants vs. Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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