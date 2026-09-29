The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday's NFL matchup and Tuesday's MLB playoffs. Two American League and National League Wild Card Series start on Tuesday. The Yankees will host the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, and the Padres will host the Cubs at Petco Park. Trade on NFL and MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Tuesday MLB, NFL predictions

Yankees vs. Red Sox Wild Card Series predictions

New York and Boston meet in the playoffs for the second straight year, with all three possible games set for Yankee Stadium after New York earned home-field advantage by finishing with the better wild-card position. Game 1 is set for Tuesday, followed by Game 2 on Wednesday and a deciding Game 3 on Thursday if the series goes the distance. New York trades at $0.595 per share on Polymarket to win Game 1, with Boston at $0.405 per share. More than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.465 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 6.5 trading at $0.535 per share, close to even on the scoring pace. Trade on Yankees vs. Red Sox here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Steelers vs. Browns predictions

Both teams enter Thursday at 2-1, a surprise for a Cleveland team picked by few to be competitive this early in the season. Pittsburgh is coming off a 30-27 win against Cincinnati, while Cleveland has been steady behind Deshaun Watson and a productive rookie tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. Pittsburgh trades at $0.565 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, with Cleveland at $0.435 per share at home. More than 38.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 38.5 trading at $0.515 per share, close to even on the scoring pace. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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