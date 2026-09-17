The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. All eyes are on Lions vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football, and we could see explosive offensive fireworks. More than 54.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share, while fewer than 54.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share. Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver injured his hip during warm-ups and is inactive. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Thursday night's game. The Bills to beat the Lions is trading at $0.68 per share, while Syracuse and Pittsburgh combining for more than 51.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Thursday Night Football

Josh Allen to throw for more than 250 yards ($0.53 per share)

Detroit and Buffalo, more than 54.5 combined points ($0.49 per share)

Syracuse and Pittsburgh, more than 51.5 combined points ($0.49 per share)

Bills vs. Lions predictions: Josh Allen to throw for more than 250 yards

CBS Sports Sportsline analyst R.J. White likes Allen to throw for more than 250 yards "These two teams both scored and allowed 30 points in Week 1, though it took OT for Detroit," White said. "Even taking out overtime, the Lions were torched by Tyler Shough, who finished with 410 yards. Josh Allen had 334 yards himself last week against a tough defense while leaning on DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid, and I expect him to look for those big gains again, playing a team that can run up the score in the Lions. I think this one is worth laddering to 300-plus yards, and my only worry is the state of the field in Highmark Stadium's first regular-season game."



Josh Allen throwing for more than 250 yards is trading at $0.53 per share on Polymarket. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

Lions vs. Bills: More than 54.5 combined points

CBS Sportsline analyst Micah Roberts likes the total to go over the number. "We've got ideal football weather in Buffalo on Thursday night at 68° with 4 mph winds and only a 3% chance of rain. It's a new stadium for the Bills; welcome to Highmark Stadium, but it's the same defenses for both teams. The Lions allowed 30 points to the Saints last week, as the Bills allowed 31 points to the Texans. I think this is a back-and-forth game with both offenses doing pretty much everything they set out to do. It'll be an entertaining first game for Buffalo's new stadium."



More than 54.5 combined points is trading at $0.49 per share on Polymarket. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:



Syracuse and Pittsburgh: More than 51.5 combined points

Pittsburgh enters 2-0 off one of the more explosive openers in the country, a 59-14 win over Miami (OH) in which quarterback Mason Heintschel threw for 453 yards and seven touchdowns. Syracuse is 1-1, having scored 66 points in a Week 1 win over New Hampshire before falling to Cal 21-18 in a game the Orange led by double digits before it slipped away. Both offenses have shown they can move the ball in bursts, and Pittsburgh's defense has not faced consistent resistance so far.



More than 51.5 combined points is trading at $0.49 per share on Polymarket. Trade on the total here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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