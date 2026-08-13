Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Scheffler, McIlroy among favorites to win 2026 FedExCup Playoffs

The race to crown the 2026 FedExCup champion is officially on, as the PGA Tour's three-week playoff journey begins on Thursday in Memphis, and the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. From there, the postseason heads to St. Louis for the BMW Championship before the season comes to a dramatic close at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, which will host the TOUR Championship under the current FedExCup Playoffs structure for the second-to-last time.

No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler and No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy headline the field of 70 players, and they are both two of the top golfers to trade on Polymarket to win it all. Scheffler, who is priced at $0.23 per share to win, won the 2024 FedExCup and is currently ranked first in the FedExCup standings heading into this week's action. McIlroy, who is priced at $0.15 per share to win, has three career FedExCup championships. He is the first and only player in PGA Tour history to win three times since the FedExCup began in 2007. There will be a total of eight past FedExCup champions teeing off this weekend.

Cameron Young, who is trading for $0.08 per share to win, is currently third in the standings after winning twice this season. Matt Fitzpatrick, a three-time winner on tour in 2026, is trading for $0.06 per share on Polymarket to win the FedExCup for the first time. Rising stars in the PGA, Chris Gotterup and Sam Burns, are priced at $0.07 and $0.05 per share as well to hoist the coveted FedExCup trophy. Trade on the PGA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

2026 FedExCup Playoffs trading preview

Scottie Scheffler has one win and five second-place finishes on the PGA Tour this season. With 20 career wins on Tour, including four majors, he is priced at $0.23 per share on Polymarket to win it all and become a two-time FedExCup champion. Scheffler, who's spent over 200 weeks ranked as the world No. 1, leads the PGA Tour this season with the best scoring averages at 68.08 and total strokes gained at 2.251 coming into the tournament. He also recently won the $10 million prize for finishing atop the FedExCup regular season standings, and is priced at 0.15 per share to win this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he has three top-five career finishes.

Rory McIlroy, the back-to-back Masters champion, has won once this season in Augusta. With 30 career wins on the PGA Tour, including six majors, he is trading for $0.15 per share on Polymarket to win his fourth FedExCup. McIlroy has the most wins out of any player in the field and has nine consecutive seasons with a win on Tour, which is the longest active streak. Through 11 starts in 2026, he has posted four top 10 finishes. He is the only player with three FedExCup titles, and going into the tournament, McIlroy is making his 13th start at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his best career finish is tied for third in 2023. He is also trading at $0.06 per share to win in Memphis this week.

Cameron Young is seeking his first Tour Championship. The two-time winner on Tour this season is priced at $0.08 per share to win on Polymarket. He has three career wins playing on the PGA Tour and cemented his status as one of the game's highfliers by securing two massive victories at The PLAYERS and the Cadillac Championship in 2026. Going into this week's play, Young is second in Par 4 performance average at 3.95 and fourth in strokes gained tee to green at 1.302. Matt Fitzpatrick is priced at $0.06 per share to win on Polymarket, and he leads the Tour in strokes gained approach the green at 0.846. Fitzpatrick was triumphant three times this season and has five career wins, including the 2022 U.S. Open. Trade on the PGA Tour and more with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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