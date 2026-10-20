The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for NBA Opening Night on Tuesday. The 2026-27 season will feature multiple games, including 76ers vs. Knicks at 7 p.m. ET and Thunder vs. Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. Trade on the NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Knicks will hold their NBA championship celebration prior to tipoff at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night. New York and Philadelphia split their four regular season games before the Knicks swept the Sixers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Spurs defeated the Thunder in four of their five regular season games before winning in seven during the Western Conference Finals. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

76ers vs. Knicks predictions

The Knicks snapped a 56-year championship drought during a historic playoff run. Point guard Jalen Brunson averaged 28.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds during the playoffs and was especially stellar during the Finals, averaging 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds to win the NBA Finals MVP award.

The new look 76ers have added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to a team that has made the postseason eight of the last nine seasons. Center Joel Embiid appears to be in improved physical shape entering the season, having recorded 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a preseason game against the Boston Celtics last week.

The Knicks are currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win outright by five or more points, while the Sixers are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Thunder vs. Spurs predictions

The Thunder-Spurs matchup will feature two favorites for the 2027 NBA MVP award. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won the award in each of the past two seasons, while Spurs center and former No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the expectations of being a once in a generational prospect.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 25.9 points, 8.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds during the Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 blocks as the Spurs bested the Thunder in seven games.

The Spurs are currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win outright, while the Thunder are trading at $0.49 per share, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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