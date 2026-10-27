The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. World Series Game 4 features the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading the series 3-0. In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers at 11 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Lakers at $0.54 per share to beat the Blazers, who are trading at $0.47 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Tuesday Polymarket predictions

Brewers vs. Rays: Brewers to win

Micah Roberts' analysis points to Milwaukee finishing off Tampa Bay. "One team has everything going right, and they're laughing, partying, and bringing in an eventual World Series Championship. The other team, the Rays, is playing like their grandmother just died. The Rays had to sit through Game 3 being 10 runs down for the most grueling hour and a half and exposure of their baseball life. How do you come back from that? I'm sure we're going to get more than one run from the Rays tomorrow, but if the Brewers keep doing what they're doing, they're going to win," Roberts said.

Milwaukee finished 103-59 and Tampa Bay finished 98-64. The Brewers have won all three games of the series, 3-2, 5-4 and 10-1, and the Rays have scored 2, 4 and 1 runs in those games. Game 4 is at Tropicana Field. On Polymarket, Milwaukee trades at $0.54 per share to win and Tampa Bay trades at $0.47 per share. More than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.57 per share, and fewer than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.43 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers: Lakers to win

The Lakers are 3-0 and 2-0 at home, beating Golden State 127-105 and the Los Angeles Clippers 125-117 before a 132-123 win at Utah. Luka Doncic is averaging 34.3 points and 8.0 assists, and Walker Kessler is averaging 8.0 rebounds. Adou Thiero is out for the Lakers.

Portland is 2-0 after a 124-83 win against Phoenix and a 128-120 win at Sacramento, with Damian Lillard averaging 22.0 points, Ja Morant averaging 7.5 assists and Deni Avdija averaging 8.5 rebounds. The Trail Blazers will be without Shaedon Sharpe and Chris Youngblood, and Scoot Henderson and Branden Carlson are day-to-day. On Polymarket, Los Angeles trades at $0.56 per share to win and Portland trades at $0.45 per share. Los Angeles winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No, and more than 233.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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