The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. World Series Game 5 features the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading the series 3-1. In the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET. Polymarket prices the Brewers at $0.60 per share to win Game 5, with the Rays at $0.41 per share, and the 76ers at $0.65 per share to beat the Pacers, who are trading at $0.36 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Wednesday Polymarket predictions

Brewers vs. Rays: Brewers to win

Angelo Magliocca's analysis points to Milwaukee bouncing back in Game 5: Tuesday was only the second time the Brewers lost this postseason, and Magliocca noted that their offense was unlucky on many occasions in Game 4. The Brewers hit 20 balls hard and 14 of them were outs, they were held without a multi run inning and they made two errors, while the Rays got most of the breaks and still nearly lost. Magliocca expects more of those balls to fall for hits in Game 5 and the Brewers to win behind a strong performance from their ace.

Jacob Misiorowski starts for Milwaukee. The question for Tampa Bay is whether Drew Rasmussen will start on short rest. Nick Martinez pitched in Game 4, so he is likely out, and Kevin Cash would not confirm a starter. Milwaukee finished 103-59 and Tampa Bay finished 98-64. The Brewers won the first three games of the series, 3-2, 5-4 and 10-1, before the Rays won Game 4, 4-3 in 12 innings. Game 5 is at Tropicana Field. On Polymarket, Milwaukee trades at $0.60 per share to win and Tampa Bay trades at $0.41 per share. More than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.52 per share, and fewer than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.48 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

76ers vs. Pacers: 76ers to win

Philadelphia is 3-1 and has won each of its three games by at least six points, 106-100 at New York, 114-106 against Cleveland and 127-116 against Milwaukee, before a 106-93 loss to Detroit on Sunday. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers with 28.8 points per game, and Joel Embiid is averaging 9.7 rebounds. Philadelphia has four players out, Tacko Fall, Jabari Walker, Dominick Barlow and Ariel Hukporti.

Indiana is 2-2 and 0-1 at home, and it comes off a 110-102 loss at Milwaukee after a 136-109 win at Brooklyn. Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.5 points, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 9.5 assists, and Ivica Zubac is averaging 9.0 rebounds, but Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin, and Aaron Nesmith are day-to-day, and T.J. McConnell is out. On Polymarket, Philadelphia trades at $0.65 per share to win and Indiana trades at $0.36 per share. Philadelphia winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No, and more than 236.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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